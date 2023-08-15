Bengaluru: Missing link on Whitefield metro unlikely to open by August-end

Namma Metro nearly acknowledged on Monday that the missing link in the Whitefield line will not open by August-end, its previous deadline.
A BMRCL news release specified the timelines for testing the signalling systems on the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and the 1.9-km Kengeri-Chellaghatta lines. The testing will go on until August 29, it stated. The BMRCL will call the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) only after that.
A CMRS inspection is a statutory requirement for opening a metro line for commercial operations. The gap between the CMRS inspection, clearance and the start of commercial operations usually stretches several days. The BMRCL will curtail the following train services on the Purple Line to facilitate the testing of signalling systems:
Aug 17: There will be no train service between Kengeri and Mysuru Road stations for the whole day. Trains will run only between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road from 5 am to 11 pm.
Aug 23 and 24: There will be no train service between Kengeri and Mysuru Road stations between 5 am and 7 am. During the two hours, trains will run only between SV Road and Mysuru Road. Normal services will start between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri after 7 am.
Aug 20 to Aug 29: There will be no train service between Baiyappanahalli and SV Road stations, and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and KR Pura from 5 am to 7 am. During those two hours, train services will begin only from the SV Road metro station. On August 23 and 24, trains will terminate at the Mysuru Road metro station from 5 am to 7 am. On other days, trains will run up to Kengeri.
Normal services will start between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri after 7 am. There will be no changes in the metro train timings on the Green Line, the BMRCL release added.