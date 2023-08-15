Bengaluru: Missing link on Whitefield metro unlikely to open by August-end

Aug 20 to Aug 29: There will be no train service between Baiyappanahalli and SV Road stations, and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and KR Pura from 5 am to 7 am. During those two hours, train services will begin only from the SV Road metro station. On August 23 and 24, trains will terminate at the Mysuru Road metro station from 5 am to 7 am. On other days, trains will run up to Kengeri.