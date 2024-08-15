Missing tech professional's wife in Bengaluru seeks in social media help to track his whereabouts

A Bengaluru woman is launching a desperate search for her missing husband Vipin Gupta and has been taking the help of social

In desperate search for her husband Vipin Gupta who went missing under mysterious circumstances, a Bengaluru woman has taken to social media, pleading for help.

Sreeparna Dutta asserted that her husband who is a tech professional and originally from Lucknow went missing since August 4.

On August 10, Dutta on X stated that her husband's outfit. She wrote, "PLEA TO FIND AND SAVE VIPIN GUPTA GONE MISSING FROM 4TH AUG 2024. It’s been 7 days now that my husband has gone missing on 4th august 2024 at 12:42 pm afternoon from Tatanagar, Kodigehalli area. He was wearing beige colour jacket and dark grey track pant and left in his Kawasaki green colour Ninja bike number DL12SM 79995. He did not carry any bag."