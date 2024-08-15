Missing tech professional's wife in Bengaluru seeks in social media help to track his whereabouts

A Bengaluru woman is launching a desperate search for her missing husband Vipin Gupta and has been taking the help of social
In desperate search for her husband Vipin Gupta who went missing under mysterious circumstances, a Bengaluru woman has taken to social media, pleading for help.
Sreeparna Dutta asserted that her husband who is a tech professional and originally from Lucknow went missing since August 4.
On August 10, Dutta on X stated that her husband's outfit. She wrote, "PLEA TO FIND AND SAVE VIPIN GUPTA GONE MISSING FROM 4TH AUG 2024. It’s been 7 days now that my husband has gone missing on 4th august 2024 at 12:42 pm afternoon from Tatanagar, Kodigehalli area. He was wearing beige colour jacket and dark grey track pant and left in his Kawasaki green colour Ninja bike number DL12SM 79995. He did not carry any bag."
"After 25 mins of his disappearance 1.8 lakh rupees was withdrawn from his bank account. Police station did not register my complaint earlier and never did they try to track the bike number or trace his phone. His phone number 9711081994 has been found switched off from 2pm. The IMEI NUMBER is 356064804292742, she wrote.
"My husband and I had plans to travel to Kalasa, hornadu , kukke and Dharmasthala with our daughter on 8th august for the annaprasadam for my younger baby of 5 months. I am 100% sure he is in danger as so much money was withdrawn from his account after disappearance. He will not abandon his baby. He loves his 2 daughters a lot. I beg you sir please help @CPBlr @karnatakacm @osd_cmkarnataka @CNNnews18 @cnnbrk @tv9kannada @BBCHindi."
Dutta also said that she had received threat messages demanding a transfer of Rs 5 lakh in UCO Bank otherwise her husband would be killed.
She also claimed that the police did not register her complaint and delayed the probe. Two days after her husband's disappearance, the police filed an FIR on August 6.
In another post on X Dutta said, "12th august my husband's Bike DL 12 SM 7995 was found from Motherhood Hebbal parking but police has not requested CCTV footage and are not taking action. Today is 9th day of disappearance and I am receiving phone calls asking money for release of my husband but SHO MA Mahesh telling those are hoax calls (sic)."
She approached the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to speed up the search for her missing husband.
On August 13, desperate Dutta shared another post saying, "WHAT IS POLICE TRYING TO COVER UP? THEIR INEFFICIENCY TO NOT HAVE INVESTIGATED THIS CASE FOR 7 DAY AFTER MY HUSBAND WENT MISSING? OR THEY ARE COVERING UP ALL FABRICATED STORIES THEY CREATED FOR NOT TAKING ACTION FOR SO LONG?"
In another X post on August 14, Dutta urged Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara to help push put a lookout notice to help find her husband.
She wrote, "PLEA - FIR 0302/2024 - @DrParameshwara Respected HomeMinister sir please could you Help to push the lookout notice sent to All other states of India as initiated via email by @Kodigehallips. His life could be in danger as we have received calls and messages asking for money and it has been 10 days that he is missing. Kindly help this sincere citizen, loving wife and mother of 2 small children @Poori5678 @PayelChowdhuri @airveteran1 (sic)."
The DCP Northeast told Dutta that the case filed by her is being investigated on priority basis and the tracking of her husband is in progress.
The X post read, "The missing case you filed is being investigated on priority and the tracking of your husband is in progress. If you have any information and want any information about the progress of the investigation, please contact IO. @Kodigehallips"
In response to the DCP Northeast's affirmation, Dutta responded, "Looking forward to hearing about the updates and understanding the progress. Moto is to bring home back safe my Husband. My humble request is not to speak or publish or consider any fabrications or assumptions in the course of investigation."