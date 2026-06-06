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Missing woman’s body found in lake in Kumbalgodu

Officials said the body of the deceased 29-year-old Chaitra, a resident of Kommaghatta, was floating in the lake on Thursday, which locals noticed and alerted the police, who recovered the body and sent it for autopsy procedures.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:20 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:20 IST
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