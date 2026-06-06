Missing woman’s body found in lake in Kumbalgodu

<p>Bengaluru: A woman who was missing for four days has been found in a lake in Kumbalgodu, police said.</p>.<p>Officials said the body of the deceased 29-year-old Chaitra, a resident of Kommaghatta, was floating in the lake on Thursday, which locals noticed and alerted the police, who recovered the body and sent it for autopsy procedures.</p>.<p>Based on their investigation, police arrested Chaitra’s husband Sharath Kumar, who worked as a driver. They had married her six years ago and lived in a rented house at Kommaghatta.</p>.<p>Kumar has been booked under Section 80 (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>.<p>“Based on the preliminary findings, we can conclude that the woman died on June 2. As of now, we have arrested the husband for dowry harassment. Probe indicates that the woman died by suicide due to the dowry harassment,” a police officer told DH.</p>