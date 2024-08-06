MKPM RV Institute of Legal Studies celebrates annual day    

Bengaluru: MKPM RV Institute of Legal Studies celebrated its annual day on August 3 at Mangala Mantapa on its campus.
The event had Justice B M Shyam Prasad, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, as the chief guest.
Justice Prasad encouraged law students to aspire to take up careers in the judiciary during their time in law school. He highlighted the visionary work of Christopher Columbus Langdell, a pioneer in legal education, who anticipated the growing interest and demand for the study of law.
He also stressed the importance of cultivating two key qualities in law students: restraint and rectitude. “By embracing these values, students can develop into discerning and principled judges of the future,” he said.
Guest of honour MK Ramesh, a distinguished jurist and professor at HNLU, Raipur, and former faculty member at NLSIU, Bengaluru, urged students to go beyond the confines of traditional classroom learning. He called for a more holistic approach to education, encouraging students to broaden their perspectives and engage deeply with the law.
Published 05 August 2024, 20:47 IST