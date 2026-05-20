<p>Bengaluru: Mounting a strong defence of the Bidadi township project, Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna has said that the land notified for the project had initially been notified as a ‘red zone’ during former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s tenure. </p>.<p>“Local farmers say they can neither market their produce nor sell their land owing to its toxicity. While 70% of the farmers are ready to part with their land, only 30% are protesting. This township will bring Cauvery water. An airport will be developed there,” he told DH. </p>.<p>The conditions in the villages are not conducive to health of locals, as sewage inflow into Byramangala lake has left it heavily contaminated, he said. </p>.Rs 2.55 cr per acre: Govt fixes Bidadi township compensation.<p>“Some villagers are dealing with cancer. Even leaders opposing the project own 60-70 acres in benami and have quietly submitted letters for compensation,” he said. </p>.<p>Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the project was first envisaged by Kumaraswamy, whoplanned a Smart City. He said D K Shivakumar was now spearheading it under a broader vision for up to 10 such satellite smart cities to ease load on Bengaluru. “Its economic influence will stretch up to Mandya. The criticism is purely political,” he said.</p>