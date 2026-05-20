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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

70% farmers willing to part with land for Bidadi project, says Magadi MLA

The conditions in the villages are not conducive to health of locals, as sewage inflow into Byramangala lake has left it heavily contaminated, he said.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 01:41 IST
BengaluruKarnatakafarmersBidadi

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