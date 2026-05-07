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MLA ticket quota: BCCI moves IPL final from Bengaluru

Karnataka State Cricket Association obviously wasn't too amused over losing out a chance to host the final.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIPLKarnataka PoliticsBCCIChinnaswamy Stadium

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