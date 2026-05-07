<p>Bengaluru: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League final for the fourth time in five years after the BCCI decided to shift the 19th edition's finale from Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.<p>Dharamsala will host Qualifier 1, while New Chandigarh, Punjab Kings' home venue, will host the other two playoffs — the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. This is the first time IPL playoffs will be held across three venues, unlike the two in all the preceding seasons, an arrangement BCCI described as a "special case" due to certain "operational and logistical considerations."</p>.IPL 2026 | Chinnaswamy denied: Of political powerplay and a convenient excuse.<p>As per convention, Bengaluru, by virtue of the Royal Challengers being the defending champions, should have got the hosting rights for the final, but indirectly citing the ticket quota for MLAs, the BCCI moved a playoff and the final from the Chinnaswamy.</p>.<p>"Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," the Board stated in a release on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who mediated with KSCA to ensure allotment of tickets to legislators, dismissed quota as the reason for shifting the final.</p>.<p>"The IPL final match may have been shifted with the intention of having a bigger stadium in Ahmedabad and attracting more people. The distribution of tickets to MLAs has nothing to do with the shifting of the final match. Elsewhere, 505 (of tickets) will be reserved (for lagislators)," he said while responding to media queries.</p>.<p>Karnataka State Cricket Association obviously wasn't too amused over losing out a chance to host the final.<br></p><p>"At the outset, KSCA expresses its disappointment that the IPL Playoff matches have been allotted to other centres," it said in a statement following BCCI's announcement to the effect. "KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad was personally in touch with the BCCI in this regard and had also formally conveyed KSCA’s preparedness, willingness and keen interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium."<br>Stuck between a rock and a hard place (read BCCI and state government), KSCA's helplessness was understandable.</p>.<p>"Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues. While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard."</p>