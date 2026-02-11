<p>Bengaluru: Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday wrote to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), requesting withdrawal of the circular that bans commercial activity on roads less than 40-feet wide in residential areas.</p>.<p>He said the rule will destroy the livelihoods of kirana store owners, street vendors and others.</p>.<p>The legislator's letter comes days after the GBA issued a circular, directing officers not to renew trade licences of commercial establishments operating on roads less than 40-feet wide in residential areas.</p>.<p>While the rule has existed on paper for several years, it has not been enforced unless there is a complaint from neighbours.</p>.T20 World Cup | Bengaluru-bred Sanjay Krishnamurthi living the American dream.<p>Noting that most residential areas in Bengaluru do not have 40-feet wide roads, the MLA estimated that the rule could lead to harassment by officers.</p>.<p>The circular, he said, will affect about 20 lakh people, especially small traders, grocers, pharmacists and others.</p>.<p>The letter pointed out that there are nearly three lakh street vendors and about two lakh kirana stores within the GBA limits. It will not just create problems for traders, but also for people who depend on their services, he added.</p>.<p>Kumar requested the GBA commissioner to withdraw the circular.</p>