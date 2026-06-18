MLC polls: Curbs around Vidhana Soudha, public gatherings banned within 1-km radius in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In view of the MLC elections on Thursday, police have imposed prohibitory orders within a one-kilometre radius of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/vidhana-soudha">Vidhana Soudha</a> to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of the polls.</p>.<p><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh issued the order on Wednesday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).</p>.<p>As per the order, no procession, rally, demonstration, protest, victory celebration, public meeting, or gathering will be allowed in the restricted zone. Assembly of more than four people has also been prohibited, except where specifically exempted by competent authorities.</p>.<p>Entry into the Vidhana Soudha premises will be strictly regulated and allowed only with valid passes. Unauthorised entry has been barred.</p>.8 Candidates, 7 seats: Number game on \nas JD(S) fields candidate for Karnataka MLC polls.<p>Access will be limited to MLAs, MLCs, Members of Parliament, and duly authorised officials and staff. Polling and counting agents will be permitted only with valid authorisation.</p>.<p>Authorities have urged the public to comply with restrictions and cooperate with police and election officials to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.</p>