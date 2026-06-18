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MLC polls: Curbs around Vidhana Soudha, public gatherings banned within 1-km radius in Bengaluru

Entry into the Vidhana Soudha premises will be strictly regulated and allowed only with valid passes. Unauthorised entry has been barred.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaVidhana SoudhaMLC polls

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