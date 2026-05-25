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10L animals received treatment through mobile veterinary services in Bengaluru since 2023

The department launched the MVS initiative in August 2023 and since then, on an average, close to 1,000 animals have been treated every day.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 22:40 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaAnimals

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