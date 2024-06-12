Moderate rainfall likely in Bengaluru for next two days: IMD

Bengaluru: Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in Bengaluru over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A cloudy sky will persist for another two days, with the maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 29 degrees and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.
IMD scientist CS Patil said in a statement that a yellow alert had been issued for several districts, including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and till Friday.
The rainfall recorded in Bengaluru city and HAL Airport on Tuesday was 3 mm and 0.1 mm, respectively.
Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga will see fairly widespread rainfall on Wednesday and scattered rainfall from Thursday to Monday, as per the IMD data.
This apart, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over interior Karnataka on Wednesday and in north interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka till Thursday.
According to the IMD data, a shear zone runs roughly along 17°N in the lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely over parts of Goa, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during next three days.
Published 11 June 2024, 22:13 IST