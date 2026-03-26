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MoEF asks state to probe complaint on illegal resort in Bhadra tiger reserve ESZ

A complaint said the deputy commissioner of Chikkamagalur issued an illegal order for converting 4 acre 35 guntas of land for commercial purpose.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:03 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaSupreme Courttiger

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