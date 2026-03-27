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Monsoon deadline looms over Bengaluru as road repairs grind to a halt

In many locations, roads dug up for laying pipelines or cables have been left incomplete.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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