Month-long Ramanavami music festival to begin on April 9

Bengaluru: The famed Ramanavami music festival at the old Fort High School grounds begins on Tuesday.

The festival, bringing some of the greatest classical musicians to Bengaluru, is organised by Sree Ramaseva Mandali. It is currently in its 86th edition and, as always, will be held in Chamarajpet.

The 32-day event will see over 400 artistes coming to perform in the city. In addition to music, the festival also features discussions and talks on the Ramayana.