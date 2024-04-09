Month-long Ramanavami music festival to begin on April 9

Bengaluru: The famed Ramanavami music festival at the old Fort High School grounds begins on Tuesday.
The festival, bringing some of the greatest classical musicians to Bengaluru, is organised by Sree Ramaseva Mandali. It is currently in its 86th edition and, as always, will be held in Chamarajpet.
The 32-day event will see over 400 artistes coming to perform in the city. In addition to music, the festival also features discussions and talks on the Ramayana.
A nadaswara performance by Mysore Vijay Surya is slated for the inaugural day. This will be followed by a formal inauguration and a Karnatik music concert by vocalists Trichur Brothers, violinist Edappally Ajith, and ghatam player Kovai Suresh.
Kumaresh and Jayanthi Kumaresh will take to the stage on April 10, apart from Kulur Jayachandra Rao and Trichy Krishna. On April 18, Sikkil Gurucharan, Charulatha Ramanujam, Bangalore V Praveen and Giridhar Udupa will present a performance.
April 21 sees a Karnatik and Hindustani jugalbandi concert featuring Jayateerth Mevundi, Sandeep Narayan, Mathur Srinidhi, Milind Kulkarni, Sai Giridhar and Ishaan Ghosh. The festival concludes with a concert by multiple Grammy winner Rickey Kej on May 10.
The Mandali was founded in 1939 by SV Narayanaswamy Rao. The festival it organises is one of the most important on the classical music circuit in India.
Earlier editions of the festival have featured MS Subbulakshmi, KJ Yesudas, Bismillah Khan, L Subramanaiam, Bombay Jayashree and the who’s who of Indian classical music.
For tickets, visit ramanavami.org.
(Published 08 April 2024, 21:45 IST)