<p>Bengaluru: A private firm employee lost a whopping Rs 67.63 lakh after his attempts at moonlighting went wrong as he fell for an online part-time job fraud. The scamsters impersonated Amazon India executives to lure the victim. </p><p>Sathish K (name changed), from western Bengaluru, fell for the scam over seven months. </p><p>The 47-year-old first came across the so-called opportunity while using Telegram on January 11, 2025. After clicking on a link, he was added to a group titled “Amazon India Part-Time benefit job”. </p><p>Once he joined the group, he began receiving messages from the administrators about opportunities to make a quick buck by completing simple tasks like reviewing products and videos. However, all those were called “paid tasks” - meaning you had to pay a certain sum to unlock them and gain commission in return. </p>.Bombay HC dismisses Anil Ambani's plea against SBI classification of his account as fraud.<p>Sathish first paid Rs 1,000 and received Rs 1,650 in return - a 65 per cent return on his investment, he was told. After a few such small payments, he was fully hooked in. Slowly, the perpetrators told him about opportunities to earn more by investing a higher sum and receiving higher returns, the FIR noted. </p><p>Between January and August, Sathish transferred Rs 67,63,950 to two SBI accounts and an HDFC account shared by the scamsters. His trouble began when he couldn’t withdraw any money. </p><p>“Whenever I tried to withdraw the money, I was asked to pay more,” as per the FIR. </p><p>He then approached the West Cybercrime Police, who registered the FIR last week. </p><p>Police are now gathering bank account details to trace the money.</p><p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that since the money was transferred over several months, it will be tricky to recover it. </p>.<p><strong>Red flags to watch out for:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Part time jobs offered in Telegram & WhatsApp groups</p></li><li><p>Offering extremely high rates of return or commission</p></li><li><p>Offering money for trivial tasks like liking and reviewing</p></li><li><p>Demand to pay money to withdraw the investments</p></li><li><p>Simple hiring process with no interviews or tests</p></li></ul>