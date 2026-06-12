More dog feeding spots to be identified across Bengaluru wards: GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao clarified on Thursday that feeding street dogs has not been prohibited, but restricted to designated spots.</p>.<p>He said additional feeding spots are being identified in each ward based on the number of community dogs.</p>.BJP's R Ashoka alleges Rs 39,000 crore garbage processing scam in GBA.<p>"Residents can contact the Greater Bengaluru Authority helpline 1533 to request identification of a designated feeding place in their area,” a GBA statement noted.</p>.<p>Following a Supreme Court ruling on the handling of stray dogs in public spaces, several individuals and institutions have begun relocating the animals. Rao said such actions are an offence under applicable laws and court orders.</p>.<p>“It is illegal to harass, assault, injure or inflict cruelty on stray animals. Appropriate legal action will be taken against such acts,” the statement further said.</p>.<p>The GBA has urged citizens, animal welfare organisations, and residential societies to behave with respect and cooperation to promote communal harmony and animal welfare.</p>