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More dog feeding spots to be identified across Bengaluru wards: GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao

He said additional feeding spots are being identified in each ward based on the number of community dogs.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsdogsM Maheshwar RaoGBA

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