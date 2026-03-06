More measures required to prevent dog bites: Lokayukta

<p>Bengaluru: Officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and from the five city corporations who appeared before the Lokayukta recently said that measures were being put in place to shift dogs at various institutions to shelters.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta had registered a suo motu case against the corporation after a senior citizen was killed in a dog bite incident in North Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Presentation by the GBA revealed 1.5 lakh dogs in the city have been vaccinated with anti-rabies vaccine and funds have been released to each corporation for the construction of dog shelters.</p>.<p>Every corporation has also identified dog feeding spots under its jurisdiction. Each corporation presented a comprehensive report on the measures taken to vaccinate the dogs and set up shelter homes.</p>.Rabies deaths rise even as Karnataka govt prepares action plan.<p>Dissatisfied with the measures, the Lokayukta directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan within April 30.</p>.<p>"Several actions initiated are at the stage of either identifying the land or initiating the tender process. Wherever the tender process is already initiated, matters are at the stage of issuance of work order and commencement of the work. Therefore, a lot more is required to be done. Therefore, the chief commissioner is impressed upon to expedite the process,” a statement by the Lokayukta said.</p>