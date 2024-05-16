Home
Bengaluru: More trips for six summer special trains

Check the details below
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 21:23 IST
Bengaluru: The railways has extended the periodicity of the following summer special weekly trains. 

06587 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagat Ki Kothi will run until June 27 instead of June 6 (three additional trips).

06588 Bhagat Ki Kothi-SMVT Bengaluru will run until June 30 instead of June 9 (three additional trips).

05271 Muzaffarpur-Yeshwantpur will run until May 17 instead of May 11 (one additional trip).

05272 Yeshwantpur-Muzaffarpur will run until May 20 instead of May 14 (one additional trip).

02811 Bhubaneswar-Yeshwantpur will run until June 29 instead of May 25 (five additional trips).

02812 Yeshwantpur-Bhubaneswar will run until July 1 instead of May 27 (five additional trips). 

Published 15 May 2024, 21:23 IST
