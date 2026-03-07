Karnataka Budget | More white-topped roads on the way for Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In the next three years, Bengaluru may see more roads getting white-topped. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government would approve 450 km of roads for white-topping in a bid to provide long-term durable roads. He said the new project will cost roughly about Rs 3,000 crore.</p>.<p>In his budget speech, the CM did not specify how the project would be funded. He, however, mentioned that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has already undertaken 158 km of road, at a total cost of Rs 1,700 crore, for white-topping. The project is currently under construction. On top of that, the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had completed white-topping works on a total length of about 100 km.</p>.<p>The budget also outlined the GBA’s various initiatives such as development of arterial and sub-arterial roads at a total cost of Rs 1,936 crore, asphalting ward roads at a total cost of Rs 1,255 crore and the improvement of outer ring road costing Rs 450 crore. These works are under different stages of implementation.</p>.Corporation to asphalt Bengaluru's MG Road; traffic police gives green signal.<p>The government also appears keen on reviving the Intermediate Ring Road (IRR) project at least between the Nelamangala – Tavarekere – Bidadi. The project will be taken up using financial resources of Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) and local planning authorities, the CM said.</p>