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More young people in Bengaluru diagnosed with oral cancer, say doctors

Doctors said tobacco remains a major risk, while symptoms in younger patients are often overlooked, delaying diagnosis and early treatment.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newshealthCanceroral cancer

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