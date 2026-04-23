<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oral-cancer">Oral cancer</a> is increasingly being detected among younger people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, doctors said, noting a shift from the traditionally older patient group.</p>.<p>Doctors said tobacco remains a major risk, while symptoms in younger patients are often overlooked, delaying diagnosis and early treatment.</p>.<p>Dr Rajeev Vijayakumar, HOD and Senior Consultant-Medical Oncologist, Hemato Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplant physician, said, “We are seeing a shift in the age of patients. Oral cancer was traditionally more common in older individuals, but we do see younger patients now as well.</p>.The deadly triad of diseases: Why cancer, heart attacks and diabetes are skewing younger.<p>“Tobacco, in its various forms, still plays a major role, but what we also notice is that symptoms are sometimes overlooked or delayed, especially in younger people who may not expect something <br>serious.”</p>.<p>Dr Narayana Subramaniam, Lead Consultant, Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology, said, “There is a big shift in the age profile of patients who are diagnosed with oral cancer. More and more, younger people in their 30s and 40s are getting diagnosed with <br>cancer.</p>.<p>“Apart from traditional risks, other important factors like HPV infection, processed food diets, lack of micronutrients, and chronic stress are becoming more and more significant. A lower level of suspicion for malignancy in younger individuals may lead to delays in diagnosis.”</p>.<p>Doctors said oral cancer symptoms are often painless, with pain appearing at a later stage.</p>.<p>Dr Lithika Lavanya, Consultant, Radiation Oncology, said, “Red or white patches on the inner side of the cheek and loosening of the side tooth are some of the main symptoms. They are usually painless and the attention draws towards it when it does not heal for days; 50-65% of the cases advance because pain was absent, <br>initially.”</p>.<p>Doctors said symptoms are often mistaken for dental issues.</p>.<p>Dr Saakshi Hinduja said, “Early symptoms like mouth ulcers, tooth pain, bleeding gums or swelling look like dental routine issues so patients usually visit dentists. When the problem is not cleared and there have been multiple visits for the same concern, we usually refer them to <br>oncologists.”</p>