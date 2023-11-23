JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Mortal remains of Capt Pranjal, who died fighting terrorists in J&K, to be flown to Bengaluru

The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday.
Last Updated 23 November 2023, 09:44 IST

Bengaluru: The mortal remains of Captain M V Pranjal who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir will be flown in here on Thursday evening, defence sources said.

The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday.

Son of M Venkatesh, retired director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Pranjal from Mysuru did his schooling at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district and was an engineering graduate from the National Defence Academy.

A pall of gloom descended on Captain Pranjal's residence at Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Family sources said the last rites will be performed at Bannerghatta near Anekal.

Expressing condolences on the soldier's death, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy posted on social media platform X: "Heartfelt tributes to Captain MV Pranjal, a proud Kannadiga, who lost his life during the military operation against terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir."

(Published 23 November 2023, 09:44 IST)
