Mortal remains of Captain Pranjal, who died fighting terrorists, arrive in Bengaluru

In a statement, MRPL said: "We extoll the brave sacrifice of our martyr, Capt M V Pranjal, who gave away his life serving the nation. The event profoundly saddens us, the MRPL family, as Capt Pranjal was our own. He was the only child of our ex-MD, Shri M Venkatesh and Madam Anuradha Venkatesh."

MRPL's Delhi Public School, where Captain Pranjal studied, remembered him as a soft-spoken, sensitive and mature individual and one loaded with values. He achieved the honour of being a 'Rashtrapati Scout'. 'The school is proud of him. He has motivated his junior scouts even as an alumnus by contributing to mentoring them'.

"He was excellent in hands-on activities in the Science classes and thus qualified in the CBSE Regional level Science Exhibition & participated actively with his teammates at the national level as well...we had the honour of having him as the chief guest during school celebration," the school said in a statement.