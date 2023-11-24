Mortal remains of Captain Pranjal, who died fighting terrorists, to arrive in Bengaluru today

"Mortal remains of Capt Pranjal will arrive today at around 8 PM at HAL airport. Thereafter the mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Bannerghatta," the sources said.

"Wreath laying and guard of honour will take place on Saturday morning followed by last rites."

Son of M Venkatesh, retired Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Pranjal did his schooling at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district.