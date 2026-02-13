Menu
bengaluru

Mortal remains of Indian IT professional killed in Canada to reach Bengaluru on Feb 16

Chandan Kumar was allegedly shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada on February 7.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 17:25 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 17:25 IST
CanadaBengaluru news

