Most govt hospitals in Bengaluru out of rabies shots

Dr Manjunath Shinde, assistant director, animal husbandry, BBMP, said, “Hyper immune serum or Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG), usually given for third-degree dog bites, is available at BBMP referral hospitals.” The Srirampura Referral Hospital, which we called subsequently, said rabies shots were given from 9 am to 4 pm. The Magadi Road Maternity Home has anti-rabies vaccines in stock, said Dr Radha G, hospital in-charge. The anti-rabies serum, required for third-degree bites, is currently unavailable at this hospital, she said. The other public health centres we called did not answer. Some numbers listed online were out of service.