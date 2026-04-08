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Most in their 30s face obesity in Bengaluru, future diabetes risk: Study

Doctors also flagged associated risks including sleep apnea, snoring, insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance in women, strokes, and heart attacks.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewshealthDiabetesObesity

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