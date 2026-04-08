<p>Nearly eight in 10 people in a Bengaluru city health survey were found to be obese, with almost a quarter battling hypertension and one in seven anaemics — and most of them are in their 30s.</p>.<p>The findings come from the ‘Health of the Nation’ report by city-based Apollo Hospital, drawn from a sample of 41,566 people in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Seven in 10 people in the country are deficient in Vitamin D, the report notes, and around 50 per cent of the sample were found to be B12 deficient.</p>.<p>Dr Mahesh DM, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, told DH the numbers reflect what doctors see every day.</p>.<p>“Many patients visiting hospitals today show signs of being overweight or obese along with early metabolic issues such as increased blood sugar, borderline cholesterol levels, and rising blood pressure,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that younger people are showing up in growing numbers. Even those who appear otherwise healthy are at risk, he said, due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, high stress, and lack of regular exercise.</p>.Bengaluru: Man held for killing friend over plans to have relationship with victim’s wife.<p>General Physician Dr Kiran Chandrashekar put the long-term picture in sharper relief. “In the next five to eight years, this obesity rate would have converted to diabetes and other serious issues,” he said. “People in their early 30s need to modify their lifestyle for the better.”</p>.<p>Internal Medicine Specialist Dr Shreevidya V further added: “Obesity is the beginning. It leads the way to strokes, heart diseases and even erectile dysfunction. Obesity was hardly found two decades ago, but now it is heading towards a pandemic,” she said.</p>.<p>Doctors also flagged associated risks including sleep apnea, snoring, insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance in women, strokes, and heart attacks.</p>