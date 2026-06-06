Mother, live-in partner booked for murder of five-year-old girl

<p>Bengaluru: Kadugodi police have arrested a 40-year-old realtor for allegedly murdering a five-year-old girl in Seegehalli. </p><p>The accused has been identified as Mohan G M. He was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the victim's mother. </p>.Bengaluru scrap dealer’s body exhumed over murder suspicion.<p>Preliminary investigations also suggest that the mother was unhappy with the girl's complexion, the police said.</p><p>The victim, Vennila, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 25. Initially, police registered a case of unnatural death. However, following findings in the post-mortem report, the case was converted into a murder investigation.</p>.<p>According to police, Vennila was living with her mother, Priyanka, in a villa at Seegehalli after Priyanka demanded divorce from her husband, Praveen, and began living with Mohan, her former college friend.</p><p>Priyanka, an advocate, allegedly gave contradictory explanations of the child's death. In one version, she claimed the girl fell ill after eating biryani. In another, she said the child had been left inside a car with the air-conditioner switched on while she was at a cafe.</p><p>Praveen later obtained the post-mortem report and approached senior police officers and demanded justice. Based on the report and his complaint, police registered a murder case against Priyanka and Mohan.</p><p>The post-mortem examination revealed that the child had been assaulted and suffocated to death. Mohan has been taken into police custody for further interrogation, while Priyanka is absconding. Police said that efforts are on trace her.</p>