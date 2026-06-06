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Mother, live-in partner booked for murder of five-year-old girl

The victim, Vennila, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 25
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 07:48 IST
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Vennila (right) with her mother Priyanka.

Vennila (right) with her mother Priyanka.

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Published 06 June 2026, 07:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimemurderbengaluru crimeDeathArrest

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