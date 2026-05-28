Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara

<p>A 32-year-old private company employee was killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into his motorcycle and fled the scene near Chikkabanavara on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>Police identified the deceased as Dinesh, a resident of Yelahanka.</p>.24-year-old biker killed in head-on collision on birthday in Bengaluru.<p>According to police, he was returning home when a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle around 10.30 pm. He sustained severe injuries in the crash and collapsed on the road.</p>.<p>Passersby rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.</p>.Drunk teen driver kills 19-year-old biker in late-night crash.<p>The Chikkabanavara traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the driver of the offending vehicle.</p>.<p>Police said CCTV footage from cameras installed near the toll plaza is being examined to identify the vehicle and track down the driver.</p>