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Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara

Passersby rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:28 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHit and RunMotorcycle

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