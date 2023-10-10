Motorist dies after head-on collision with autorickshaw in Bengaluru

A 26-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision with an autorickshaw in Kudlu in south Bengaluru early on Monday.
Electronics City traffic police said the victim, Harish Babu, a resident of VGP Layout, Kudlu, was riding home from work around 12:30 am, when the autorickshaw collided with his bike. Harish fell and sustained severe head injuries. Harish was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital around 1:15 am.
The auto driver reportedly fled the spot immediately. Electronics City traffic police have traced and detained the driver, and seized his auto.