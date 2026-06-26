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Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru gets Deemed-To-Be University status

She said that the new status will strengthen institution's role in shaping future-ready graduates through innovation, research, and interdisciplinary learning.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:54 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMount Carmel College

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