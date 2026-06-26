Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru gets Deemed-To-Be University status

<p>Bengaluru: The Mount Carmel College (Autonomous) in Bengaluru has got the Deemed-To-Be University status.</p>.<p>Announced this during a news conference on Thursday, Sr Jose Lynette President of the Mount Carmel Educational Society said that the Deemed-To-Be University will help the institution to grow to new heights aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.</p>.<p>She said that the new status will strengthen institution's role in shaping future-ready graduates through innovation, research, and interdisciplinary learning.</p>.'Private medical colleges can't be forced to charge govt fees': Supreme Court upholds Rs 8 lakh EWS income limit.<p>She said the new status would significantly enhance the college’s academic and research capabilities while providing greater autonomy to design programmes that meet emerging educational and industry requirements.</p>.<p><strong>New possibilities</strong> </p>.<p>“The Deemed-to-be University status opens up new possibilities for academic innovation, research collaborations, and global partnerships. It will enable us to offer students a more dynamic and holistic learning experience while staying true to our core values of inclusivity, social responsibility, and excellence,” she added.</p>.<p>The Institution has also got a land at Devanahalli with the plans to develop a residential campus in future as it has got the university status now.</p>