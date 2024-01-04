Mount Carmel opens admissions for boys into all courses

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College (MCC), the all-girl autonomous institute, has now opened its doors for boys to apply to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the 2024-25 academic year.

As part of its diamond jubilee celebration, the 75-year-old MCC will now admit male students into all the courses offered on its campus. This move is in line with MCC's aspirations to attain deemed-to-be university status.

MCC had earlier admitted boys into postgraduate courses in 2015-16. Then, 13 boys were admitted.

MCC Principal George Lekha said that the institution's next step is moving towards becoming a university. So, it has decided to bring in reforms.

"We don't want to be a women-only university. The management has brought several changes and this is one among them. In the process of transitioning into a university, we need to bring a lot of changes. Such changes won't happen overnight. Change will be gradual and even the mindset of people should change," she said.

The admission portal for boys is now open for 2024-25.

Those wanting to apply can visit mccblr.edu.in