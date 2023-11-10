Mount Carmel students fight noise pollution

The students of Mount Carmel College on Thursday morning held a campaign to raise awareness against vehicular noise pollution on a stretch between Shangri-La Hotel and Bengaluru Palace. Armed with placards and slogans, students urged the commuters to avoid honking unnecessarily, especially in silent zones. The campaign was initiated by the students of PGDBA/PGDMA and global programs of the college. The campaign, which was taken up in collaboration with Citizens for Citizens (C4C), will continue with the “#100KmsNoHonkingChallenge” aimed at reducing noise pollution caused by unnecessary honking.
“We believe that a four-pronged approach will have a significant impact on controlling the pandemic of Vehicular Noise Pollution (VNP): continuous study or survey of various aspects of VNP, awareness drives, better traffic management, and enforcement,” said Rajkumar Dugar, Founder, C4C.
Sr Albina, Director of Mount Carmel College, opined that it was the responsibility of every individual to control noise pollution. “Bangalore might be the third metro city after Delhi and Mumbai in terms of pollution. Let's take this small initiative to reduce noise pollution through mindful honking,” she said.