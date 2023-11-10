Mount Carmel students fight noise pollution

The students of Mount Carmel College on Thursday morning held a campaign to raise awareness against vehicular noise pollution on a stretch between Shangri-La Hotel and Bengaluru Palace. Armed with placards and slogans, students urged the commuters to avoid honking unnecessarily, especially in silent zones. The campaign was initiated by the students of PGDBA/PGDMA and global programs of the college. The campaign, which was taken up in collaboration with Citizens for Citizens (C4C), will continue with the “#100KmsNoHonkingChallenge” aimed at reducing noise pollution caused by unnecessary honking.