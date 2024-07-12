MUDA Scam: Police detain B Y Vijayendra, Munirathna, BJP protestors in Bengaluru

As the protestors raised slogans in connection with the MUDA 'scam, the police took custody of all the protestors and shifted them into a BMTC bus. The police have made arrangements to maintain law and order after the BJP announced the protests.

Elsewhere in Bengaluru, the police have detained more people who were leaving for the protest in Mysuru. They have been taken into custody for raising slogans while leaving.

Vijayendra, BJP state president, said, “They (Congress) are oppressing us by detaining me and other BJP workers. They can do whatever; neither Siddaramaiah nor the Congress government can stop us from protesting against the MUDA scam.”