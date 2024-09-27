Multi-genre piano festival from Friday

A piano festival will be held at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Center For Performing Arts and Forum South in Konanakunte. It will span genres such as Western classical, jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and folk music. It is slated for September 28 and 29, 10.30 am to 10 pm.
The festival, curated by Khyochano T C K, founder and director of the Brillante Piano Festival, aims to highlight the piano’s versatility. The festival will feature over 20 musical groups, soloists, bands, and performances from special needs students. “I look at music as a language, without barriers,” Khyochano says. “The students with special needs who are part of this festival are often better at expressing this language fluently,” she adds.
Performers like Lydian Nadhaswaram, Manoj George, Aman Mahajan, Radha Thomas, and school kids from Kodaikanal International School and Nagaland will perform.
“We want to show the relevance and adaptability of the piano not only in Western classical but also in genres like R&B, jazz, and hip-hop,” Khyochano emphasises. Panel discussions, workshops, and performances will be free to attend, except for the evening concert.
For details, visit brillantefest.org
