Multi-genre piano festival from Friday

The festival, curated by Khyochano T C K, founder and director of the Brillante Piano Festival, aims to highlight the piano’s versatility. The festival will feature over 20 musical groups, soloists, bands, and performances from special needs students. “I look at music as a language, without barriers,” Khyochano says. “The students with special needs who are part of this festival are often better at expressing this language fluently,” she adds.