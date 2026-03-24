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Municipal officials taking bribes via PhonePe to process e-Khata applications in Bengaluru: R Ashoka

Speaking on Bengaluru development in the Assembly, Ashoka dared Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to suspend the corrupt officers.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka AssemblyD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsPhonePeR Ashoka

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