<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man arrested on murder charges has died of illness in police custody, officials said.</p>.<p>Manjunath, a resident of Seshadripuram, was arrested on April 28 by Mahalakshmi Layout police in connection with a murder case. Police had obtained his custody for interrogation.</p>.<p>On May 1, Manjunath complained of stomach pain and was admitted to hospital. He was reportedly suffering from liver-related ailments and diabetes. Despite treatment, he died on May 3.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.</p>