Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Murder accused dies in custody in Bengaluru

Manjunath, a resident of Seshadripuram, was arrested on April 28 by Mahalakshmi Layout police in connection with a murder case. Police had obtained his custody for interrogation.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 22:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us