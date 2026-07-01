Murder accused shot in leg after attacking police during weapon recovery

<p>Bengaluru: A history-sheeter arrested in connection with the murder of a rival was shot in the leg after he allegedly attacked police personnel and attempted to escape during a weapon recovery operation at an isolated spot in Thalaghattapura on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Santhosh, 29, a history-sheeter from the Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits, allegedly pelted stones at the police team, including the inspector, while they were recovering weapons said to have been used in the murder.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said PSI Savinaya of the JP Nagar police station opened fire in self-defence, hitting Santhosh in his left leg and preventing his escape. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for first aid.</p>.<p>Santhosh was arrested along with three associates in Kumaraswamy Layout on Sunday midnight in connection with the murder of Raju alias Almurka (45), another history-sheeter who was hacked to death with machetes near Indira Gandhi Circle in JP Nagar on June 27.</p>.Murder accused shot in leg while trying to escape during spot mahazar in Karnataka’s Mandya .<p>According to police, 14 criminal cases have been registered against Santhosh, including two murders and five attempted murders.</p>.<p>Police also said the same gang was involved in a chain-snatching incident in KR Puram on the night of June 27, during which pepper spray was used on the victim before the chain was snatched.</p>