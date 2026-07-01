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Murder accused shot in leg after attacking police during weapon recovery

According to police, 14 criminal cases have been registered against Santhosh, including two murders and five attempted murders.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:32 IST
BengaluruKarnatakamurderWeapon

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