<p>Bengaluru: US-returned techie Rohan Chandra Bhat, 33, arrested for stabbing his parents to death on Wednesday, had arrived at the family’s home the previous night, made an entry in the visitors’ register at the gate and went in, according to security guards. </p>.<p>In the morning, Rohan got into an altercation with his parents — retired Navy Captain Naveen Chadra Bhat (60) and dentist Dr Shyamala Bhat (55). </p>.<p>Around 8.30 am, Naveen was found stabbed multiple times in the stomach and back in the garden in front of his villa, while Dr Shyamala was found lying in a pool of blood inside. Rohan was seen escaping from the villa with bloodstains, according to police investigations. </p>.<p>The shocking twin murders were reported from the couple’s villa in Adarsh Vista Apartments, Vignan Nagar, near HAL, on Wednesday morning. </p>.<p>The residents called an ambulance, but when they realised it would arrive late, family gardener Naveen Kumar borrowed the car of another neighbour to take them to Manipal Hospitals. </p>.<p>The couple was subsequently declared brought dead at the hospital. </p>.<p>Rohan, suffering from Schizophrenia (psychosis), lived separately in Varthur. </p>.<p>“He rarely visited his parents and we never saw any of his friends or relatives coming here. He also did not interact with anyone, including delivery staff or other security guards in the gated community,” one of the neighbours said. </p>.<p>The family employed three people. Gaddemma had been working as a house help for nearly 15 years. They also had a cook and a gardener. </p>.<p>“They treated me like their own daughter and had strong faith in workers by leaving a spare house key with us,” Gaddemma, a native of<br />Koppal, said. </p>.<p>“When I came to know about the incident, I rushed to Manipal Hospitals and collapsed on seeing Shyamala’s body. I felt that I have lost my own mother,” she said. </p>.<p>On Thursday, the retired Navy captain’s younger sister visited the villa. She got the workers to arrange the things and wash bloodstains inside the house.</p>.<p>However, police immediately stopped all cleaning as they were still gathering evidence from the crime scene. </p>