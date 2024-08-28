Murder at Bengaluru airport: Trolley operator stabbed over affair

Bengaluru: An airport staffer was fatally stabbed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Wednesday, reportedly because he was in a relationship with the suspect’s wife.
The incident occurred between 6 pm and 6.30 pm at the parking lot on the corner of Terminal 1 arrival.
Police identified the deceased as Ramakrishna and the suspect as Ramesh, both 45 and hailing from Thimmanahalli in Tumakuru’s Madhugiri taluk.
Preliminary police investigations have revealed that Ramakrishna, a trolley operator employed by Bangalore International Aiport Limited (BIAL), had an affair with Ramesh’s wife, which led to their separation in 2021. It wasn't immediately clear how long was Ramesh married to the woman.
On Tuesday, Ramakrishna and Ramesh spoke over the phone and argued over the longstanding issue, leading to a war of words.
"This prompted an enraged Ramesh to travel to Bengaluru," a senior police officer said.
Ramesh boarded a KSRTC bus from Madhugiri and got off at Yelahanka. He then got into a BMTC bus and headed towards the airport, investigations have found.
At the airport, Ramesh found Ramakrishna unloading trolleys in the parking lot.
"With a knife, he had brought in a backpack, he stabbed the victim in his neck," the officer said. "Since he didn’t enter the terminal, his bag wasn’t inspected."
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff in charge of the airport security were alerted. They overpowered Ramesh and detained him before handing him over to the airport police.
"A murder case has been registered and investigations have been launched," Sajeeth VJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), told DH.
Published 28 August 2024, 16:35 IST