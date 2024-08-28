Murder at Bengaluru airport: Trolley operator stabbed over affair

Bengaluru: An airport staffer was fatally stabbed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Wednesday, reportedly because he was in a relationship with the suspect’s wife.

The incident occurred between 6 pm and 6.30 pm at the parking lot on the corner of Terminal 1 arrival.

Police identified the deceased as Ramakrishna and the suspect as Ramesh, both 45 and hailing from Thimmanahalli in Tumakuru’s Madhugiri taluk.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that Ramakrishna, a trolley operator employed by Bangalore International Aiport Limited (BIAL), had an affair with Ramesh’s wife, which led to their separation in 2021. It wasn't immediately clear how long was Ramesh married to the woman.