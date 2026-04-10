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Musalman, a superhero fights hate with humour in Bengaluru

Musalman’s origin story reveals why he chooses dialogue and non-violence.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolife

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