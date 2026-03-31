Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Museum magic: Bengaluru's journey from city of lights to Silicon Valley

The museum will cover a sweeping timeline, from Hyder Ali's Lalbagh Botanical Garden in the 18th century to the Wodeyars to the IT revolution of the 1990s.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 20:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 20:37 IST
India NewsBengaluruSilicon ValleyMusuem

Follow us on :

Follow Us