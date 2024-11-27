Music, art, poetry and more at 16-day Hubba

<p>A 16-day festival with events, performances and discussions kicks off this weekend.</p>.<p>Previously known as Unboxing BLR Habba, this year’s edition of BLR Hubba will host over 500 events.</p>.<p>The events are split between two categories — homegrown and enabled. “The homegrown events have been funded and curated by the Hubba team while the enabled events are partly funded by us and curated by others,” says V Ravichandar, chief facilitator of the BLR Hubba.</p>.<p><strong>Homegrown events</strong></p>.<p>The homegrown section includes seven events. “One of the events, ‘Kantha’, will feature 38 artistes from 10 countries performing music that has its roots in Asia. They will perform on all days of the festival at Freedom Park,” he explains.</p>.<p>‘Offbeat’, held between November 30 and December 15, aims to bring arts and culture events usually held indoors to outdoor spaces. “The events will include conventional dance performances and also a fusion of dance and technology. </p>.Namma Metro in a fix over proposed Hebbal depot.<p>The ‘Guru Shishya’ series will depict the relationship between a student and a teacher, featuring Hindustani artistes from Karnataka,” explains Ravichandar.</p>.<p>A spoken word festival, ‘Speaklore’, will be held from December 1 to 15, he says, adding, “It will be hosted at multiple locations. The festival will have improv comedy, storytelling, performance poetry and playback theatre performances.”</p>.<p>The fourth property under homegrown events is ‘Futures’, which will feature seven talks at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on December 13. “This year’s edition will cover the future of journalism, public health, and sports,” he explains.</p>.<p>‘Gode BLR’ will showcase murals across public walls at metro stations, a gallery and at Kempegowda International Airport. “Most of the murals are being worked on currently. However, the works at J P Nagar metro station and Science Gallery in Ganganagar are complete,” he says. All works will be open for viewing from December 5. </p>.<p>Around five ‘Hubba in your streets’ will be held, which will have performances by local artistes, stalls and activities for children. These will take place in Koramangala, Jayanagar, HRBR Layout, Richmond Town, and Sadashivanagar.</p>.<p>‘Gala Gala Gaddala’, will see plays and music performances being staged at locations like NGMA, Freedom Park and Ravindra Kalakshetra, among others. To mark the 120th birth anniversary of Kuvempu, all 16 days of the Hubba will have readings from ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’, one of his popular works based on the ‘Ramayana’. The segment will also include Kuvempu’s plays.</p>.<p><strong>Enabled events</strong></p>.<p>Some of the enabled events include the Alt Fest by WIP Labs, an amalgamation of films, music, theatre acts, dance, workshops, talks, exhibitions and tech art. Other such events include The Art for All Festival and The Festival of Handmade by A Hundred Hands — they will feature handmade crafts and workshops at Freedom Park.</p>.<p>The BLR Hubba website includes a detailed schedule. A majority of the events are free to attend, while some are ticketed. </p>.<p>BLR Hubba, November 30 to December 15, across locations. For details, visit blrhubba.in</p>