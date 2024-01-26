Music, dance to mark cultural org’s 20th year

Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a five-day cultural festival featuring around 35 artistes, beginning today.
It was established in 1986 in HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, to promote Indian classical music and dance forms through monthly concerts, annual festivals, and educational initiatives. It was founded by Alagappan, R Balasubramanium, S N S Murthy, Venkatareddy, and L Krishnamurthy. They come from non-musical fields like the sugar industry and aerospace.
The festival will begin with a flag hoisting ceremony at 9.15 am, followed by an award ceremony. Carnatic singer Neyveli Santhanagopalan will be presented with the Purandara Award. Other awards will be conferred on Carnatic vocalists Rama Varma, Vivek Sadasivam, and Sarvapalli sisters (Sreya and Raja Lakshmi) and classical dance duo Nirupama and Rajendra.
These awardees will perform alongside names such as violinist R Madhavan, vocalist K S Vignesh and mridangam player Neyveli Venkatesh.
Carnatic and Hindustani music recitals, Bharatanatyam and Kathak dance showcase, and instrumental performances featuring violin, mridangam, khanjira and morsing are part of the roster.
From January 26 to 30, at Purandara Bhavana, Indiranagar. Entry free for Sabha members. For schedule and tickets, visit isangeethasabha.in