Music, dance to mark cultural org’s 20th year

The festival will begin with a flag hoisting ceremony at 9.15 am, followed by an award ceremony. Carnatic singer Neyveli Santhanagopalan will be presented with the Purandara Award. Other awards will be conferred on Carnatic vocalists Rama Varma, Vivek Sadasivam, and Sarvapalli sisters (Sreya and Raja Lakshmi) and classical dance duo Nirupama and Rajendra.