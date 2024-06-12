Music experience space coming up on M G Road 

Kannur native Ramachandran moved to Bengaluru in the ’70s with the dream of joining the Indian Air Force. However, the plan never took off. It was a few years later that he would go on to start a store selling music cassettes. “I started with just one showcase in a store near the Blue Moon Theatre on M G Road, because many music enthusiasts would frequent this area. When that became successful, I slowly expanded and finally opened the store in the Public Utility Building in 1983,” he says.