Bengaluru hosts music fest by kids with special needs

<p class="bodytext">Ummeed — Chapter 3’, a music festival organised by Matra Productions, is part of an inclusive music therapy and creative expression programme designed for children with autism, and visual and intellectual disabilities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The initiative currently supports 30 individuals aged between 10 and 25.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The event is open to educators, therapists, and parents to witness how music can become a bridge for expression for individuals with special needs. The initiative focuses on helping participants with social interaction. “The festival is the culmination of a year-long training programme,” says Sutirtha Mukherjee, organiser of Ummeed.</p>.‘Inclusion within Disability’ at heart of Kalaangana’s 19th edition.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">March 7, 5 pm, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road. For details, call 98862 38695.</span></p>