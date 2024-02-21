Music fete with Kashi theme opens Thursday

The ancient city of Kashi or Varanasi will be the focus of the 15th edition of Indian Classical Music Festival, which will be held in the city from February 22 to 25.
It will feature eight performances in the Karnatik and Hindustani traditions, and a lecture demonstration on the Benarasi gharana of Hindustani music.
Bharatiya Samagana Sabha, Chamarajpet, has been hosting the event since 2010. Each edition follows a unique theme. This year’s theme ‘Kashi Svara Shankara’ is a celebration of the ‘City of Music’ recognition given to Kashi. “Though the recognition, by UNESCO, was given in 2015, not many people are aware of it,” says the Sabha’s chairman R R Ravishankar. The previous themes have ranged from river Cauvery to goddess Saraswati and 75 years of Indian Independence.
The inaugural concert will feature a jugalbandi between sitar player Shubhendra Rao from the Hindustani tradition and veena artiste Suma Sudhindra from the Karnatik tradition. Titled ‘Kashi Rameshwaram’, the concert is inspired by the custom of pouring Ganga water from Kashi off the coast of Rameshwaram, says Ravishankar.
In the ‘Kashi Durbar’ concert on the same day, Hindustani vocalist Mahesh Kale will pay tribute to music luminaries who were born or who lived in Kashi. These include shehnai legend Bismillah Khan, sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar, tabla maestro Kishan Maharaj and the ‘queen of thumri’ Girija Devi.
In addition, there will be performances by teen artistes like 18-year-old Sooryagayathri and 13-year-old Anirban Roy.
The temples of Kashi, the use of Sanskrit at these temples, and the city’s significance among pilgrims will be other sub-themes. Ravishankar says the aim of the festival is to highlight the different facets of Kashi. “The theme has nothing to do with the politics (of the day),” he clarifies.
On the final day, the violinist duo, Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore Manjunath, will be felicitated with the Samagana Mathanga National Award. Vocalists M Balamuralikrishna and Sudha Ragunathan, and flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia have been some recipients in the past.
Annual concerts, awards, and a now-defunct music magazine are some initiatives the Sabha has taken to promote Indian classical music since its inception in 2009, says Ravishankar.
From February 22 to 25, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. For details, look up Bharatiya Saamagaana Sabha on Facebook
