Music, theatre come alive at Bhumika Club

A hall full of women accompanied by their spouses and children spent an evening catching nutrition advice and enjoying a mini-concert and theatrical performance.
The ‘Freedom Rice Bran Oil presents Bhumika Club by Deccan Herald and Prajavani’, powered by associate sponsor Sleepwell, celebrated freedom, health, and talent at the KEA Prabhath Rangamandira in Basaveshwara Nagar on Sunday.
Kannada actress Archana Jois, who inaugurated the event, shared her experiences in the Kannada film industry and urged the crowd to take inspiration from the lives of courageous women like Neerja Bhanot. Singer Bhagyashree Gowda’s rendition of poet K S Narasimhaswamy’s ‘Deepavu Ninnade’ received a thunderous applause.
Aparna Nagendra, senior clinical dietitian, Sagar Chandramma Hospitals, spoke about nutrition. Actress Akshatha Pandavapura’s interactive one-act performance delivered a witty commentary on society.