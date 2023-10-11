Musical concert for charity this weekend in Bengaluru

City-based The Bangalore Chorus is staging its annual concert at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, on Saturday and Sunday.
Called ‘Big Bang 23’, it is a concert with songs from popular musicals. The show is directed by Maya Mascarenhas and Judith Roby Bidapa.
It will include classic pieces from ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Addams Family’, ‘Kinky Boots’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Oliver’, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’, and ‘Joseph’. “The programme will include 23 songs, which symbolises the year 2023. This is our fifth public performance over the years, and it will be our biggest since we also have a bigger venue this time,” says Maya.
The chorus includes 140 members, aged between 4 and 65. “The show will not only feature a choir singing but it will be a lot like a musical theatre performance. We want to showcase children with incredible talent who can sing music as diverse as opera and rock music,” says Maya.
In continuation of the annual tradition, this year’s concert is in aid of Hosur-based Jeevarathni Foundation, an NGO that works with children.
Tickets are priced between Rs 299 and Rs 999. For tickets, message on 98450 81684, or book online.
Big Bang 23, October 14, 7 pm, and October 15, 4 pm and 7 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.