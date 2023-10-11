Musical concert for charity this weekend in Bengaluru

It will include classic pieces from ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Addams Family’, ‘Kinky Boots’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Oliver’, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’, and ‘Joseph’. “The programme will include 23 songs, which symbolises the year 2023. This is our fifth public performance over the years, and it will be our biggest since we also have a bigger venue this time,” says Maya.