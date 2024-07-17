Musical fundraiser this weekend

The Teacher Foundation (TTF) is organising a musical fundraiser to support teacher development programmes this weekend.
Called ‘Hope & Harmony’, the event will feature performances by Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan (retired) and choirs from Bethany High School and Christel House India.
“The musical event will offer an evening of classic Western English music from the 60s to the 90s,” shares Maya Menon, director, TTF. All proceeds from the event will be donated towards teacher development and training programmes mainly focused on active learning strategies, collaborative learning, and classroom management among other things.
In her solo set, Nirmala will be performing songs by popular artistes like Elton John, Neil Diamond, The Bee Gees, The Carpenters, and John Denver. She will also perform along with the choirs. “We will be singing songs like ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles, and ‘Memory’ from ‘Cats the Musical’, but with a twist. The songs have been improvised,” shares Nirmala, 71. The student choir will also perform ‘Teach Your Children’ by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and ‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E King.
On July 21, 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm, at J N Tata Auditorium, C V Raman Road. Tickets at Rs 750. For details, visit @theteacherfoundation2002 on Instagram.
Published 17 July 2024, 03:39 IST