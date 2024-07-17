Musical fundraiser this weekend

In her solo set, Nirmala will be performing songs by popular artistes like Elton John, Neil Diamond, The Bee Gees, The Carpenters, and John Denver. She will also perform along with the choirs. “We will be singing songs like ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles, and ‘Memory’ from ‘Cats the Musical’, but with a twist. The songs have been improvised,” shares Nirmala, 71. The student choir will also perform ‘Teach Your Children’ by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and ‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E King.