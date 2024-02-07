Mutual fund firm fined for 45-day delay in serving a/c statement to senior citizen 

Ramesh had invested in the UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) scheme since 2012 and held 56,454 units worth Rs 18,75,781 as of February 2023. In April 2023, he requested a detailed account statement from the asset management company UTI Mutual Fund on his investment’s current market value, but received an incomplete response the next day with missing information about his units, investment cost, and market value. He even claimed his holdings were displayed as zero.