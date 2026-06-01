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'My wife is pregnant': Bengaluru man sits on road in protest against Governor's convoy as wife gets stuck in gridlock

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) blocked traffic completely on Old Airport Road for half an hour to clear a corridor for the Governor's movement.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruprotestGovernorTraffic curbsVIP security

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